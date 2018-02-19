Marion police respond to reports of shots fired, arrest two teens

by

On February 18, 2018 at 5:28pm, the Marion Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting that gun shots had been fired in the 200 block of Superior Street. Witnesses reported that two black males with dreadlocks shot in the direction of another group of people whom they had some type of verbal altercation with moments prior. Nobody was believed to have been injured or shot as a result of the encounter.

Police located two subjects they said matched the suspects’ description shortly after receiving an anonymous tip from a concerned citizen. The ensuing investigation resulted in the arrest of the two youths, ages 16 and 17 years, who were then taken to the Marion Juvenile Justice Center for Felonious Assault. Their names are not being released at this time due to their juvenile status.

The investigation will be forwarded to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for the filing of formal charges.

“If you were in the area when this shooting took place, we are asking that you call and tell us what you saw or heard,” stated Lt. Mike Shade of the Marion Police Department.

Any person who has information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to immediately call the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525 or the Marion County Tips Line at 740-375-TIPS (8477).