Medical marijuana process may be “paused” following licensing issues

In an about-face, state regulators now say they are open to pausing the ongoing effort to set up Ohio’s new medical marijuana program, in light of concerns raised by Ohio Auditor Dave Yost and others.

State Commerce Director Jacqueline Williams in a Thursday letter to Yost referred to errors a state employee made in scoring applications from companies seeking licenses to open marijuana growing operations. These errors were discovered as state officials reviewed documents requested by Yost’s office, and caused one company to be incorrectly denied a provisional state marijuana-growing license, cleveland.com reported Thursday.

However, even though the state is responsible for the process of launching the medical marijuana program, Williams left the ball in Yost’s court in deciding whether delaying the licensing process is necessary. Besides granting permanent growing licenses, the state still needs to license marijuana-product processors, as well as product-testing labs, to get Ohio’s medical marijuana program launched before a Sept. 8 legal deadline.

“Given the reservations raised by your office, the department remains willing to pause any portion of the MMCP’s [Medical Marijuana Control Program] process that you deem necessary, if appropriate,” Williams said in the letter. “After our discussion, please advise the department if your office believes any such additional action is necessary.”

The Auditor’s Office is still deciding how to respond to the letter, spokeswoman Beth Gianforcaro said Friday.

State officials previously had insisted that their license-review process would continue, despite concerns raised by Yost, as well as ongoing reporting by cleveland.com that showed flaws in the licensing process. For instance, a cleveland.com investigation found four provisional cultivator license winners were not technically in compliance with Ohio law barring marijuana businesses from locating within 500 feet of a church, school, playground, library or other prohibited location when they submitted applications in June 2017.

Yost’s office began reviewing the application review process after reports that the department didn’t know one scoring consultant had a felony marijuana conviction on his record and that two other consultants had possible conflicts of interest with a license winner. After launching the review, Yost found that a security weakness in the state’s license-scoring platform could have allowed a rogue state employee to tamper with the scoring without leaving a discernible paper trail. Williams’ Thursday letter says the state has addressed that vulnerability.

Depending on the specifics, any “pause” could place the state at risk of missing the Sept. 8 launch deadline laid out in the state law creating the program.

