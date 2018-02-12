Mobile Meals set to re-start services for area residents

by

Mobile Meals will be resuming meal delivery service on Monday, March 5, 2018 to Marion County residents, according to Executive Director Dee Mackall. The re-opening of Mobile Meals comes after a location became available in January. Mobile Meals will now operate out of Ohio Heartland Community Action Center on Bellefontaine Avenue.

Mobile Meals, a United Way agency, will deliver hot, nutritious meals prepared daily by OhioHealth Marion hospital. This unique opportunity to partner with OhioHealth Marion will not only provide cardiac and diabetic friendly meals, but also provide meals to clients requiring a Renal diet.

“This is an exciting time for Mobile Meals and OhioHealth Marion coming together to meet community food needs,” stated Mackall.

Mackall explained that Mobile Meals of Marion County is the only local meal delivery service available to the residents of Marion and Marion County as other services are all based outside of Marion.

Mobile Meals began in 1973 delivering hospital prepared meals to homebound residents and it has come full circle again delivering hospital meals to Marion County residents. Mobile Meals identifies three specific groups representing those who would benefit from this new partnership.

Group 1 is identified as short term clients. These clients are recovering from an illness, outpatient surgery, or perhaps an on the job injury. Mobile Meals has no “Wait List” and can begin delivery within 24 hours of request.

Group 2 is considered long term clients. The majority of clients in this group live alone often suffering from debilitating conditions (visually or mobility impaired, etc.).

Group 3 consists of clients under 60 years of age or anyone who cannot prepare a meal for themselves regardless of income.

Clients have meal options of hot meals or hot and cold meals with meal plan options of either 5-Day or 7-Day. Clients may be referred to Mobile Meals by physicians, social workers, family, friends, or self referrals. There are no age or income eligibility guidelines. Mobile Meals continues to seek grants to reduce meal costs. Grant assistance is based on Federal Poverty guidelines.

You may call Mobile Meals 740-382-1818 for meal delivery setup or information. Business office hours are 8:00a – 1:00p Monday through Friday. Mobile Meals welcomes volunteers serving as drivers or helping in serving and packing meals.