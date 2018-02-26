Musical legacy of the 70s Band Chicago coming to Marion Palace Theatre

by

Brass Transit, Toronto’s dynamic, crowd-pleasing, studio-tight Chicago tribute, delivers a show spanning all the hits from Chicago’s golden age, 1969-1976. The group will perform at the historic Marion Palace Theatre on Saturday, March 10 at 8 p.m.

Formed in 2008, Brass Transit is referred to as the world’s foremost Chicago experience. The eight band members are some of Canada’s most talented, accomplished, and award-winning players. With spectacular attention to detail, the group performs Chicago’s legendary hits including “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Beginnings,” “Make Me Smile,” “Call On Me,” “Wishing You Were Here,” “Old Days,” “Questions 67 & 68,” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?”

Tickets for Brass Transit are $18, $24, $28 and seating will be reserved. Brass Transit is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.