You are here: Home / News / Musical legacy of the 70s Band Chicago coming to Marion Palace Theatre

Musical legacy of the 70s Band Chicago coming to Marion Palace Theatre

February 26, 2018 by

Brass Transit, Toronto’s dynamic, crowd-pleasing, studio-tight Chicago tribute, delivers a show spanning all the hits from Chicago’s golden age, 1969-1976. The group will perform at the historic Marion Palace Theatre on Saturday, March 10 at 8 p.m.

Formed in 2008, Brass Transit is referred to as the world’s foremost Chicago experience. The eight band members are some of Canada’s most talented, accomplished, and award-winning players. With spectacular attention to detail, the group performs Chicago’s legendary hits including “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Beginnings,” “Make Me Smile,” “Call On Me,” “Wishing You Were Here,” “Old Days,” “Questions 67 & 68,” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?”

Tickets for Brass Transit are $18, $24, $28 and seating will be reserved. Brass Transit is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.

Story filed under:
About Marion Online News

Marion Online is owned and operated by the (somewhat) fine people at Neighborhood Image, a local website design and hosting company. We know, a locally owned media company, it's crazy. To send us information, click on Contact Us in the menu.