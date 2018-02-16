Newly appointed State Rep. McClain to hold office hours

by

State Representative Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky) announced that he will be holding district office hours next week. No appointment is necessary for these office hours and everyone is encouraged to participate.

The office hours are as follows:

Tuesday , February 20th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Upper Sandusky Community (301 N Sandusky Ave, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351)

Upper Sandusky Community (301 N Sandusky Ave, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351) Wednesday, February 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Bucyrus Community Library (200 E Mansfield St, Bucyrus, OH 44820)

Bucyrus Community Library (200 E Mansfield St, Bucyrus, OH 44820) Thursday, February 22nd from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Mount Gilead Community Library (41 E High St, Mt Gilead, OH 43338)

“I look forward to the opportunity to meet with my constituents and hear their opinions or ideas on legislation, as well assist with resolving issues with state agencies,” said McClain.

If you are unable to attend the office hours, Rep. McClain encourages you to contact his office by phone at (614) 644-6265 or by email at Rep87@ohiohouse.gov.