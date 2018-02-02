ODA encourages Ohioans to respond to census of agriculture

by

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) urges Ohio farmers and producers who have not yet done so to respond to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Census of Agriculture. Responses are accepted in the mail and online through February 5, 2018.

“The data collected from the Census of Agriculture is critically important as decision makers at all levels work to help agriculture grow in our state and country,” said ODA Director David T. Daniels. “Census data impacts nearly every Ohio farmer or producer through a variety of conservation and support programs. The census is important and I hope everyone involved in Ohio’s food and agriculture industry does their part.”

Census data is used to support rural infrastructure; farm service agency loan programs; natural resources conservation services programs and rural development funds. USDA has improved the online form making responding easier and more convenient than ever. Additionally, federal law requires that all responses are secure and confidential.

“The census is the only source of comprehensive and impartial agricultural data for not only every county in Ohio, but every county in the nation,” said Daniels. “I understand some people might have pause sharing the information asked for, but please know the responses to the questions asked are confidential and the aggregated information is critical to shaping the future of agriculture for the next decade.”

Taken every five years, the Census of Agriculture is a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them. Even the smallest plots of land with vegetables, fruit, livestock, equine or food animals are included.

To respond, visit agcensus.usda.gov or mail in your questionnaire. Questions about the census should be directed to USDA at 866-294-8560.