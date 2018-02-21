Oscar nominated “The Post” playing at the Marion Palace Theatre

by

The Oscar nominated Best Motion Picture of the Year “The Post” will play at the historic Marion Palace Theatre February 23, 24, and 25. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.

Steven Spielberg directs Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in “The Post,” a thrilling drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks). The pair race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets about the futility of the Vietnam War that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. However, the Post’s plans to publish their findings are put in jeopardy with a Federal restraining order that could get them indicted for contempt. Now, Graham must decide whether to back down for the safety of her paper or publish to bring long-buried truths to light and fight for the Freedom of the Press.

Featuring an acclaimed ensemble cast including Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford, and Zach Woods, “The Post” is rated PG-13 for language and brief war violence and runs 1 hour, 56 minutes.

Show times for film “The Post” at the Palace are Friday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday February 24 and Sunday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. When available Sunday afternoon showings will include open captions.

Concessions are available and are reasonably priced. Items available for purchase include candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.