At the Palace this weekend: “Shades of Buble” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Patrons will have the opportunity to attend two separate events this weekend at the Marion Palace Theatre located at 276 W. Center Street in downtown Marion, Ohio.

Kicking off the weekend events will be the Shades of Bublé: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé on Friday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. Concert-goers will experience a high-energy concert featuring three world-class singers with tight harmonies, smooth choreography, and charming good looks. This tribute act honors, but doesn’t imitate, the sophistication, retro style, and spirited fun that Michael himself brings to his concerts, while engaging diehard fans with thrilling three-part vocal arrangements. Backed by a professional jazz quartet, the group performs big band standards from the jazz era, classic Motown hits of the 50s, and beautiful pop hits that the charismatic Grammy Award winner is known for.

Among the many songs, audiences will hear original pop hits including “Everything,” “Haven’t Met You Yet,” “Home,” and “It’s a Beautiful Day;” plus Bublé’s signature standards “Come Fly with Me,” “Moondance,” “Save the Last Dance for Me,” and “Fever.”

Tickets for this concert may be purchased at the Palace box office located at 276 West Center Street, Downtown Marion, by phone (740) 383-2101 or online www.marionpalace.org.

On Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18 the Palace will show the 2018 Golden Globe Best Motion Picture and 2018 Academy Award nominated Best Motion Picture of the Year, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Movie times are at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. both days. When available, Sunday afternoon’s showing will include open captions.

Fox Searchlight Pictures describes “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” as a dark comic drama. After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Woody Harrelson), the town’s revered chief of police. When Willoughby’s second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mamma’s boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing’s law enforcement is only exacerbated.

Running time is 1 hour, 55 minutes. This film is rated R for violence, language throughout, and some sexual references. Movie admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. Concessions are available and are reasonably priced. Items available for purchase include candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

