Kingston Residence of Marion will be celebrating Presidents Day on February 19, 2018 by having Presidents George Washington, Dwight D. Eisenhower, James Monroe, Ulysses S. Grant and Harry S. Truman present. The Presidents will be speaking from 1:15pm-2:00pm with a Presidential dessert following.

The public is invited and if attending please RSVP by calling (740) 389-2311. Kingston is located at 464 James Way, Marion.