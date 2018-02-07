Tri-Rivers School of Nursing ranked as Best in Ohio

by

For the second year in a row, Tri-Rivers School of Nursing LPN to RN program has been ranked at the Best in Ohio by RegisteredNursing.org, according to a news release from the group.

Nursing programs were assessed on several factors which represent how well a program supports students toward licensure and beyond, according to Sally Worthington of RegisteredNursing.org “We analyzed past and present first time NCLEX-RN passage rates—weighted by year.”

She said, “The NCLEX-RN exam is used by all state boards of nursing across the United States to help assess a student’s competency and is required for licensure. Also, many state boards of nursing use the total overall NCLEX-RN pass rates for a school as one of the main ways to approve a school’s ability to provide a nursing education in the state. This is why we feel the NCLEX-RN pass rates are one of the best ways to determine a nursing program’s student preparedness, and that is why we decided to rank them using this method.”

“Eighty-nine schools in Ohio were analyzed and 30 qualified to be ranked”, said Dr. Emeline Kelly, Tri-Rivers Director of Health & Public Safety program.

Dr. Kelly said, “They went back to the most recent years of data available up to five years, then averaged the schools’ pass rates, weighted the recency of the exam and considered the number of students taking the exam.”

The National Council Examination (NCLEX-RN) is the nationwide examination for licensing of nurses in the United States and Canada. Most recently the 2017 graduates of Tri-Rivers LPN to RN program achieved 95.8% passage of the NCLEX.

Dr. Kelly said the goal of the Tri-Rivers LPN to RN program at Tri-Rivers is two-fold. “First of all, we want our graduates to successfully obtain licensure as a Registered Nurse. Secondly, our students also receive education that focuses on the professional environment and current practice issues including evidenced-based practice and patient experience, in order to make them successful employees for today’s health care agencies.”

“We also place importance on continuing education by instructing our students that it is an expectation that they will obtain further education, minimally a baccalaureate degree,” said Dr. Kelly. “Additionally, we hold our faculty and staff to a high standard, relying on current practice and innovative educational strategies.”

Dr. Kelly attributes the high ranking from RegisteredNursing.Org and high pass rate of the NCLEX to her team who works one on one with students and “offers unparalleled support for students during their training.”

“We look at each individual student and work hard to support their goals of becoming a healthcare professional,” said Dr. Kelly. “Each student is different. We recognize those differences and provide the support that help them succeed.”

Dr. Kelly said at Tri-Rivers School of Nursing it is “all about relationships. We are partners with our students. Their success is our success.”

To learn more about Tri-Rivers Healthcare programs, visit tririversnursing.com. Visit RegisteredNursing.org to learn more about their ranking system and see how other schools in Ohio are ranked.

Tri-Rivers Center For Adult Education’s Open House is Monday, February 12, 4-7pm at the Adult Education Healthcare & Public Safety Building, 1563 Marion-Mt. Gilead Road, Marion, Ohio. Learn more about LPN to RN, Practical Nursing, Patient Care Technician, Paramedic and EMT.