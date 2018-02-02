United Federal Credit Union begins 2018 scholarship program

by

United Federal Credit Union will recognize six high school seniors that demonstrate academic excellence and community involvement with scholarships of $1000 each. Entries are due by 5 p.m. local time on March 31, 2018. Applicants must:

Be an active Member of United Federal Credit Union;

Be a graduating high school senior;

Demonstrate a commitment to community services;

Be accepted as an incoming freshman at an accredited college, trade school or university;

Achieve one of the following academic requirements:

A cumulative high school GPA of at least 3.0 (on a 4-point scale) or 3.5 (on a 5-point scale)

An SAT score of at least 1,008

An ACT score of at least 21.2

To apply, students must return the following information to: Matt Orlando, United Federal Credit Union, Attn: Marketing, 2807 S. State Street, St. Joseph, MI 49085

A completed application, 2017-2018 Application Form ;

; A letter of recommendation from a teacher;

Proof that you have met our academic requirements (see above) If applicable, please provide official raised seal or signature transcripts;

A 300 – 400-word, original essay. The essay topic: Why choose a credit union? The essays will be scored on: meaningfulness/impact on the applicant’s life, originality, grammar, clarity of expression and composition;

And a 280-character Tweet on the topic: Why a credit union is a good choice. Photos and links may be included provided they do not violate copyright laws. The Tweet will be scored on: if the topic was addressed accurately and appropriately, originality and creativity, if you tagged @UnitedFCU or used the hashtag #UFCUScholarship correctly.

Each scholarship winner must begin studies within one year of notification and agree to allow United Federal Credit Union to use his/her name and photograph in promotional materials and press releases. The applications selected for scholarship awards are the sole decision of United Federal Credit Union and its designated judges. All decisions final.

For more information and complete details about the terms and conditions, please visit: www.unitedfcu.com/scholarshipwww.unitedfcu.com/scholarship