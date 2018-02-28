Volunteers give $8,000 for robotics programs at Marion Public Library

by

In 2017, Marion Public Library collaborated with TriRivers/RAMTEC to test out robotics-focused family programming. Those programs ended up being so popular that the library was often overflowing with attendees; many times there simply weren’t enough robot kits to go around.

These successful programs drew the attention of the Library’s volunteer and fundraising group, the BookMarks, which decided to donate $8,000 towards helping these programs meet the community’s demand. The funds will purchase 18 new robotics kits, a competition field, and various other programming materials.

The hard work and dedication of the BookMarks volunteers has led to sizeable donations each year they have been in existence. Through multiple fundraising efforts, they have helped support the mission of Marion Public Library in many ways. All of the funds raised at events like the Annual Book Sale and Speaking Volumes, an annual author event, go towards supporting the Library.

The support of the BookMarks ensures that the Library can continue to expand upon these programs in the foreseeable future. 2018 has already seen a return of the Monday evening robotics programs. The first session of these drop-in programs started in January and will go through March 26. They meet every Monday from 4 to 6pm. Additionally, the Library’s summer robotics camp was incredibly popular in 2017 and details for the 2018 camp will be released later in the school year.

The Library’s focus on robotics and STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) meets a growing need as the community looks to prepare its youngsters for the jobs of tomorrow.