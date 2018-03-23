Bill introduced to create “red flag” gun law for Ohio

by

A pair of Ohio Democratic senators introduced a bill Wednesday to allow law enforcement to remove guns from individuals a court deems dangerous to themselves or others.

Sen. Joe Schiavoni, a Boardman Democrat who’s also running for governor, said court-issued extreme risk protection orders, also called “red flag” laws, are a “common sense” step that legislators can take to reduce gun violence.

“We’re not trying to take away anybody’s rights; we’re trying to make sure that we keep people safe,” Schiavoni said at a news conference announcing the legislation with co-sponsor Sen. Sandra Williams of Cleveland.

The bill would allow family members and law enforcement to petition a court to remove firearms if the gun owner is in “imminent danger” of hurting themselves or others. The judge could initially order temporary removal for 14 days, until a hearing on the merits is held. The judge could then issue an order removing the firearms for up to one year.

Schiavoni said the law could help prevent suicides, which accounted for 61 percent of all gun-related deaths in Ohio from 2012-14.

Gov. John Kasich has advocated for the protection orders. Red flag legislation was also recommended by a bipartisan panel assembled by Kasich that included several former Republican state politicians.

A Kasich spokesman did not say whether the Republican governor supported Schiavoni and Williams’ bill but reiterated Kasich’s support for the idea.

But the Republicans in control of the Ohio House and Senate have not rushed to introduce legislation or advance bills that align with Kasich’s proposed policy changes. Senate President Larry Obhof and House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger said Wednesday that lawmakers were discussing possible legislation based on the governor’s proposals, including a red flag law.

