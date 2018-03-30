Chamber cuts ribbon at new Townsend Community School location

by

Townsend Community School Superintendent Pete Bartkowiak welcomed the Marion Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, chamber members, staff and students to the open house and ribbon cutting on March 22, 2018 to celebrate their new Marion, Ohio school location.

TCS is a conversion community school that provides education to high school students and also provides an option for adults who are 22 years or older. TCS says they contribute to Ohio’s effort to provide quality educational options for at-risk students through “vigorous, creative community-school programs that prepares students for the 21st century.”

Townsend Community School’s main campus is located in Castalia, Ohio. TCS is sponsored by Margaretta Local Schools and has affiliations with several communities and school districts throughout the state of Ohio. They pride themselves on the balanced relationships shared with the diverse population of students serviced, the staff employed, and the communities in which they work in.

“We provide a safe and innovative learning environment that is designed to shape positive identities of the students,” said Bartkowiak. “The staff’s accommodating and caring nature not only motivates students to learn, but also allows students to access their education at their own pace, which fosters the best version of themselves.”

Bartkowiak said he appreciates the support of several Marion community partners, including Sisler Companies, Marion Goodwill Industries, Inc., Marion County Job & Family Services, Family Court, and the students and families of TCS.

For more information about the TCS Marion Location, please visit the website at www.townsendcs.org or call 567-283-0080.

