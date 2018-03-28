City services altered for 2018 Good Friday holiday

by

Mayor Scott Schertzer is announcing that in observance of the Good Friday holiday, offices located in City Hall will be closed on Friday, March 30, 2018.

As a result of offices in City Hall being closed on Friday, the weekly early closure day for the City Hall building will be observed on Thursday, March 29. Offices will be observing their Friday business hours on this day, with notable early closures being the Municipal Court, Probation, and Utility Billing offices closing at 2:00 p.m.

The following departments will operate as noted below on Friday, March 30:

Sanitation crews will collect garbage and recycling. Customers who normally have refuse collected on Friday are requested to have their collections at curbside by 7:00 a.m.

Marion Area Transit buses will not be in operation on Friday, March 30.

Marion Senior Center will be closed, resulting in programs, activities, and transportation not being available on Friday, March 30.

Essential services including airport, fire, and police will operate as usual.

