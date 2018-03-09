Community invited to “Speed Date” your local leaders

by

League of Women Voters Marion will sponsor a Speed Date Your Local Leaders public meeting on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Marion Senior Center, 2375 Harding Hwy East. About 60 community residents are needed to sit at round tables ready to meet the 10 Local Leaders invited to conduct the Speed Dates.

The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Community guests should enter the front door, sign in, and take a seat at one of the round tables. 10 Local Leaders, distributed among the 10 tables of community resident guests, will first introduce themselves and then conduct an informal conversation with table mates and answer questions for 7 minutes.

When a bell rings at the end of the session, the leaders will rotate to the next table for their next 7 minute Speed Date (the table mates do not move). By evening’s end, each leader will have met with all 10 tables.

The leaders, representing a mix of local government, business, education, and local agencies/organizations, include: City Mayor Scott Schertzer, City Police Chief Bill Collins, Common Pleas/Drug Court Judge Jim Slagle, County Commissioner Ken Stiverson, County Sheriff Tim Bailey, Downtown Marion’s Clarissa Myers, Tri-Rivers RAMTEC Hitachi Robotics’ Ritch Ramey, Intermodal Industries’ Ted Graham, Marion Community Foundation’s Dean Jacob, and Marion Matters’ Heidi Jones.

Speed Date Your Local Leaders provides an informal, very short duration opportunity for local leaders to meet face-to-face with the community residents. Communities that host a Speed Date, some annually, have found it to be quite popular and helpful to promoting good relationships and understanding between community leaders and local residents.

For more Speed Date information, contact League’s Jo Ann Zimmerman, 740-389-5795 or 740-244-9880 cell/text or jarzdhz@gmail.com.