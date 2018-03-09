Democratic candidates for Ohio governor hold debate highlighted by jabs and policy differences

by

It took several months and a few debates, but the Democratic candidates for governor finally delivered something that’s been sorely lacking in the race – an actual debate.

The candidates mostly did what they needed to do. Former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray staved off attacks from the other candidates. Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich expounded on the differences between him and Cordray. State Sen. Joe Schiavoni and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill made a splash to raise their profiles.

It was a stark contrast to the first three debates, which were staid and lacked any kind of differentiation between an almost entirely different slate, save for Schiavoni.

And through the 90-minute forum at Bowsher High School in Toledo on Wednesday, the candidates actually discussed policy while still throwing jabs.

