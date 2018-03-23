Lone Raven and NINE headline weekend entertainment at Marion Palace Theatre

by

The Palace Cultural Arts Association announced the March entertainment lineup will include performances at the historic Marion Palace Theatre by renowned Celtic musicians Lone Raven, and an Easter celebration with the local a capella group NINE. Patrons are encouraged to order tickets early for the best seats.

Central Ohio’s renowned Celtic group, Lone Raven returns to the Palace Theatre after a sold-out May Pavilion performance in 2014. The quartet delivers a sensational music set that includes Gypsy fiddle tunes of Romania, fiery Irish reels, and haunting melodies. Featuring a musical depth of more than 20 unique ethnic instruments and vocal arrangements in both English and Irish Gaelic, the highly acclaimed group takes the main stage Friday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. Lone Raven is sponsored by Wyandot. Tickets can be purchased for $18 adults, $12 children.

A joyous Easter Celebration will take place as NINE (No Instruments Needed Ever) performs on Sunday, March 25 at 3:00 p.m. The a capella singing group is comprised of Eric Klenzman, Scott Forry, Titus Ritchey, Eric Mosley, Luke Henry, Scott Ruth, Wes Peters, Matt Craycraft, and Matt Holsinger. Using only their voices to create a captivating sound, this group of men entertains listeners with a spiritual, gospel collection and pure and simple Gaither-style songs. Described as endearing entertainers, NINE’s performances radiate with humor, friendship and their devotion to God. NINE is sponsored by Verne-Hart Insurance Agency. Reserved seating $16 all ages.

Non-member fees ($1 per ticket) apply to all performance tickets. For more information or to purchase tickets for the shows listed above, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org. Box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The box office is closed Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.