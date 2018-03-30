Marion Kiwanis gearing up for second annual golf outing

by

The 2nd Annual Marion Noon Kiwanis Golf Outing is planned for Friday, June 8, 2018 at the Whetstone Golf Club, 5211 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd, Caledonia. Proceeds from this event raise scholarship funds for the Marion Noon Kiwanis Foundation.

In addition to grants made to area organizations providing services to youth, Marion Noon Kiwanis will provide $4,000 in scholarships this year. Funds from the golf outing will go towards boosting the amount of those scholarships in future years.

The format will be a 4-person, 18-hole Scramble with a Shotgun Start at 9am. Registration will be 7:30am-8:30am. May 14 is the deadline in order to receive a T-shirt.

Cost is $70 per person or $240 per 4-person team. Spots are limited to 18 Teams/72 golfers. The rain date will be June 15.

The club is looking for sponsors and donations for the raffle items. It is $75 to sponsor a tee and $125 to sponsor a tee and get your company name on the T-shirt. If you aren’t a golfer you can still participate! It is $25 for socializing, lunch and a shirt.

For more information, contact Tyler Emrick at 740-223-5357. You can also email Tyler at tylere@peacockwater.com. More details at marionnoonkiwanis.com.

Similar Posts: