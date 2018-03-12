Marion police arrest man in connection to Friday homicide

by

The Marion Police Department is investigating an alleged homicide that took place on Friday, March 9, 2018 in Marion. A suspect was arrested on Saturday.

On March 9 at 7:50 p.m., the Marion Police Department received a report of a deceased person at 643 Universal Avenue in Marion. After an initial investigation and a preliminary autopsy, police said it was determined that the incident was a homicide.

The deceased was identified as Catherine Cochran, age 50, of 643 Universal Avenue.

On Saturday, March 10, the Marion Police Department, with the assistance of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Marion and Franklin County Coroner’s Office, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested Mitchell Rankin in connection to the case.

Rankin, age 35, of 643 Universal Avenue, was taken to the Multi-County Correctional Center to await formal charges from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

This case is still actively being investigated and the Marion Police Department encourages anyone with information in the case to contact detectives at 740-387-2525.