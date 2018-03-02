New Marion Technical College scholarship will pay for student’s second year of college

by

Marion Technical College has announced a new scholarship program to help their students walk across the stage with their diplomas. The Get To Next Scholars program will cover the cost of tuition for recipients during their second year of degree completion.

“MTC is in the business of changing lives,” said Dr. Ryan McCall, President of MTC. “We don’t want cost to be a barrier to getting to your associate’s degree. This new program will help more students succeed.”

The new MTC Get to Next Scholars program is exclusively for MTC students who plan to be enrolled in a non-limited enrollment program at MTC and plan to complete at least 30 hours of college-level courses in their first academic year, starting Fall 2018. If selected, they will also receive a $100 voucher towards books each semester during their first academic year. The students have to fill out a short application on mtc.edu or by picking up an application at the MTC Financial Aid Office in Bryson Hall. They have to have at least a 2.5 GPA and fill out the Free Application for Federal Financial Aid (FAFSA) annually. The deadline for the application is May 1.

Students who earned college credit as a high school student during the College Credit Plus program are eligible.

To help these students walk across that graduation stage, each student will be required to meet with an advisor each semester. The scholarship winners will also meet together as a group to learn about the support services available to them at MTC. All MTC students are eligible for free tutoring, support from an advisor, through the Sherpa program and through Career Services.

The number of scholarships available will be dependent upon the dollars available. About 91% of MTC students qualify for some type of financial aid. Last year, MTC provided students with $5.3 million in scholarships, grants, loans, study-work programs, and other financial aid. For more details, go to mtc.edu/get-to-next-scholars or call 740.389.4646.

Since opening its doors 47 years ago, nearly 50,000 local residents have walked through the doors to learn new skills, earn new certifications and degrees, and open up new career and educational opportunities. For more, go to mtc.edu or call (740) 389-4636.