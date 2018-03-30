New options available for Ohio’s High School Equivalence Test

by

Ohioans now have three testing options for earning a certificate of high school equivalence. The Ohio Department of Education approved GED, HiSET and TASC as the official testing companies for adult learners to use to earn the certificate of high school equivalence, generally considered to be the equivalent of a high school diploma.

“For individuals who haven’t earned a high school diploma, earning the certificate of high school equivalence can be a life-changing event,” said Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction. “A high school diploma or its equivalent often is a minimum requirement for applying for many jobs or for being promoted. It also is needed to enroll in most colleges and advanced training programs. We are proud to provide more testing choices for individuals seeking better futures.”

Nearly 11 percent of adults over the age of 18 in Ohio have not completed a high school diploma or an equivalent.

Many Ohioans require additional learning support prior to taking the tests. The state’s Aspire workforce readiness programs, funded by the Ohio Department of Higher Education, provide free classes for adults desiring to take the equivalence tests. Information about the Aspire programs can be found here or by calling 833-8ASPIRE.

“Having these high school equivalence options and the free classes offered through the Aspire program can really give those individuals who haven’t earned a high school diploma a jump start on a successful future,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor John Carey. “The Aspire classes and the testing options not only put these students on a pathway to continued education, but they also provide motivation by showing them that they have what it takes to succeed.”

Individuals who are 16 and older who have withdrawn from school (if ages 16-18) and have not previously earned a high school or honors diploma are eligible to take a high school equivalence test. (Students ages 16 or 17 require parental consent.) Students must register online for the test of their choice and submit all required documentation to the Ohio High School Equivalence Office.

“Ohio’s new options for the high school equivalence test will empower more Ohioans to earn a certificate of high school equivalence,” said Director Ryan Burgess of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation. “Whether their next step is to pursue employment or continuing education, individuals who earn this certificate will be better prepared for success in a rapidly changing economy.”

All previously awarded Ohio High School Equivalence Diplomas still are considered valid.

The Ohio High School Equivalence Office at the Department of Education provides guidance and assistance to test takers, preparation centers and testing centers. More information about Ohio High School Equivalence can be found on the Department’s website.

Adult learners also may qualify for Ohio’s Adult Diploma and 22+ Adult High School Diploma programs. More information about these programs can be found by clicking here.

