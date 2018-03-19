Nominations sought for Marion’s Customer Service Star Award

by

Successfully marketing Marion as a tourism destination is only half of the equation in supporting the $79 million industry in our county. Local attractions, restaurants, and hotels welcome visitors and make their time in our community pleasant and memorable. In an effort to recognize the valuable efforts of our tourism industry staffers, the Marion Area Convention and Visitors Bureau created the Customer Service Star Award.

The Bureau is now accepting nominations for the Customer Service Star Award, to be presented to one individual who meets the application criteria of service to customers in the tourism industry. April 13, 2018 is the deadline for nominations.

Nomination forms are available at the bureau’s office at 1713 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd., Suite 110 (Mallard Square). Forms are also available online and can be submitted via mail, email or fax. All completed applications should reach our office by April 13, 2018 to qualify.

Nominees should be able to attend the annual breakfast May 11 hosted by the Marion Area Convention and Visitors Bureau to honor hospitality businesses and volunteers in the travel and tourism trade locally.

Marion Area Convention and Visitors Bureau offers destination information to groups and individuals. You can visit www.VisitMarionOhio.com to find out more about what the Marion area has to offer visitors.