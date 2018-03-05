ODA recognizes 2018 Weights and Measures Week

by

Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Director David T. Daniels celebrated Ohio Weights and Measures Week by certifying a new propane delivery truck and checking scales at two Muskingum County businesses.

Weights and measures officials work to both protect consumers and provide fair competition among businesses. ODA’s Division of Weights and Measures works daily with county and city officials to ensure the accuracy of devices such as retail store scanners, gas pumps and livestock scales. Ohio Governor John R. Kasich declared March 1-7, 2018 as Ohio Weights and Measures Week to commemorate President John Adams signing the first United States weights and measures law on March 2, 1799.

Director Daniels watched as ODA inspectors certified a propane delivery truck for Amerigas Propane Company. Working with the Muskingum County Auditor’s Inspector, the scales used at Zanesville’s iconic Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl were also checked and sealed.

“I hope Ohioans understand the important work our inspectors and local workers do each and every day to ensure consumers get what they pay for,” said Daniels. “It’s also our goal to work closely with businesses to ensure their equipment is in good working order and able to provide services and products that people need or enjoy like propane from Amerigas or a treat from Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl.”

ODA is home to Ohio’s Metrology Laboratory, which houses the state’s standards of mass, length and volume. In 2008, the lab received accreditation to the International Standard of Organization 17025. This assures necessary traceability for Ohio manufacturers and businesses using these services. The department also hosts one of only four National Type Evaluation Program laboratories in the nation, which tests and evaluates new scale designs and technology.

For more information about the department’s Division of Weights and Measures, visit agri.ohio.gov.