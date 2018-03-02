OSUM’s Alber Enterprise Center offering Lean Six Sigma training

by

The Alber Enterprise Center at The Ohio State University at Marion is offering the Lean Six Sigma Yellow and Green Belt Certification courses starting March 12. Lean Six Sigma is a disciplined process improvement approach that’s applicable in any workplace or industry.

Some examples of what past participants were able to achieve through completing the Lean Six Sigma certification include:

Identifying and utilizing the “voice of your customer”;

An understanding of the importance of Standard Operating Procedures, and how to develop them;

How to identify, and reduce or remove wasted resources;

The ability to refine customer requirements and translate those into goals and targets; and,

How to conduct a root cause analysis to make improvements.

“Typically, the Green Belts are often process managers/leaders who manage a couple of projects each year in their function-specific area of the organization, while Yellow Belts are often part of an improvement team and review processes that support the project,” stated Master Black Belt Norma Simons, Course Instructor.

One of the unique aspects of this Lean Six Sigma course is that it takes a blended approach: combining online learning, webinars and just a few in-person, interactive classes. Participants will be able to apply the concepts of Lean Six Sigma to real-life problems which helps to solidify the learning process, according to Simons.

The Yellow Belt will run from March 12 through April 13, while the Green Belt course runs from March 12 through May 18. Fees vary, and discounts may apply for certain groups. For more information and online registration: http://go.osu.edu/LSS2018

The Ohio State University’s Alber Enterprise Center mission is to enable organizations to build internal strengths and remove obstacles for success through leadership development, continuous improvement and innovative culture. Among the Center’s guiding principles is to serve as a catalyst for change, innovation and progress, positively impacting individuals, organizations, and communities. To learn more about the Alber Enterprise Center, go to alber.osu.edu or call 740-725-632