Palace Theatre seeks talent for Open Mic Nite in the May Pavilion

by

Marion Palace Theatre management announces it will host an Open Mic Nite in the theatre’s May Pavilion on Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. This event is open to performers of all ages and a variety of talents from musicians, dancers, and singers to magicians, comedians, and poets.

Performers wishing to share their talent on April 13 are asked to sign up in advance at the Palace Theatre Box Office 276 West Center Street or by phone (740) 383-2101.

Audience members in attendance will experience an entertaining evening with previously undiscovered performers and those who’ve already made a name for themselves. Between each act, audience members will be given the chance to win prizes in United Bank’s “Money Machine.”

Spectator admission is $5 and may be purchased in advance or at the door one hour before the performance. Individuals may also purchase an advance meal ticket for $6. A cash bar will be available during the event.

Open Mic Nite is sponsored by United Bank. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, please call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.