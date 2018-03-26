Richland County’s parks director to address local parks supporters

by

Jason Larson, Executive Director of the Richland County Park District, will be the keynote speaker at a meeting of the Friends of the Prairie Parks on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Larson will share the secrets of success for his park district as the relatively young Marion County Park District continues to grow and build a volunteer base.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the conference room in the lower level of Heritage Hall. Guests should enter via the ground floor entrance in the southwest corner of the building.

“If you’d like to get involved in the community and help visitors enjoy our parks, this is the perfect chance,” said park board member Dan Sheridan. “It’s a great group, and they make a genuine difference.”