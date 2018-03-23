Statewide poll: Ohioans want new gun regulations

Registered voters in Ohio – both Democrats and Republicans, and men and women – support a wide range of new gun regulations, according to results released Thursday of a statewide poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University.
The school’s Community Research Institute polled 1,011 registered voters from Feb. 28 through March 9 and found:
- 91 percent support banning gun sales to people convicted of violent crimes. (There are existing Ohio laws prohibiting possession of a firearm by people convicted of a felony of violence.)
- 75 percent support raising the minimum age to buy semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21.
- 74 percent support a mandatory waiting period on all gun purchases.
- 68 percent support banning equipment such as bump stocks that can make semiautomatic guns work more like automatic guns.
- 62 percent support a ban of high-capacity or extended ammunition magazines that allow some guns to shoot more than 10 bullets before they need to be reloaded.
- 61 percent support a ban on high-powered rifles capable of semiautomatic fire, such as the AR-15.
Each of these ideas was supported widely by both men and women polled, though moreso by women.
About two-thirds of Ohioans are concerned about the potential of a mass shooting in their area and/or in their child’s school, the poll found.
The poll has a margin of error of three percentage points. Quotas and weighting were applied to reflect Ohio’s makeup for political affiliation, age, gender, race, education and income.