Statewide poll: Ohioans want new gun regulations

by

Registered voters in Ohio – both Democrats and Republicans, and men and women – support a wide range of new gun regulations, according to results released Thursday of a statewide poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University.

The school’s Community Research Institute polled 1,011 registered voters from Feb. 28 through March 9 and found:

91 percent support banning gun sales to people convicted of violent crimes. (There are existing Ohio laws prohibiting possession of a firearm by people convicted of a felony of violence.)

75 percent support raising the minimum age to buy semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21.

74 percent support a mandatory waiting period on all gun purchases.

68 percent support banning equipment such as bump stocks that can make semiautomatic guns work more like automatic guns.

62 percent support a ban of high-capacity or extended ammunition magazines that allow some guns to shoot more than 10 bullets before they need to be reloaded.

61 percent support a ban on high-powered rifles capable of semiautomatic fire, such as the AR-15.

Each of these ideas was supported widely by both men and women polled, though moreso by women.

About two-thirds of Ohioans are concerned about the potential of a mass shooting in their area and/or in their child’s school, the poll found.

The poll has a margin of error of three percentage points. Quotas and weighting were applied to reflect Ohio’s makeup for political affiliation, age, gender, race, education and income.

Click here to read more of this story.