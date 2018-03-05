Sunday crash claims life of Marion man

by

The Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 309 at Marion Williamsport Road around 9:38am on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

According to the Patrol, Tara M. Baker, 45, of Upper Sandusky, was driving southbound on Marion Williamsport Road approaching State Route 309 in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Edwin A. Keirns, 73, of Marion, was driving eastbound on State Route 309 approaching Marion Williamsport Road in a 2013 Toyota Venza.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Baker failed to yield at the stop sign for State Route 309 and entered the intersection striking Keirns and his wife. Both vehicles traveled off the southeast corner of the intersection into a field.

Mr. Keirns was pronounced deceased at the scene by Marion County Coroner, Dr. Marc Comianos. Susan Keirns, a passenger in the Toyota Venza, was transported with serious injuries to Marion General Hospital. Tara Baker was also transported to Marion General Hospital with serious injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Marion Township Fire Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Coroner.