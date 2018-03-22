Troopers investigating Wednesday evening serious injury crash

by

The Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on US 23 at Bethlehem Road at approximately 10:45pm Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

The Patrol said that Stephen Dixon, 36, of Dearborn, Michigan, was driving southbound on US 23 approaching the intersection of Bethlehem Road in a 2009 Freightliner Conventional. Bharatkumar Patel, 56, of Galena, OH, was driving eastbound on Bethlehem Road approaching US 23 in a 2013 Nissan Rogue.

Preliminary investigation indicates Patel failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection of US 23 and was struck by Dixon. Both vehicles traveled off the east side of the roadway and into the median. Patel’s vehicle traveled partially into the northbound lanes of US23 before coming to final rest.

Patel was transported to Marion General Hospital by Fort Morrow EMS and later air lifted to OSU Medical Center by MedFlight. Dixon was transported to Marion General Hospital by Pleasant Township Fire and EMS and was later released.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash and safety belts were in use. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Fort Morrow Fire and EMS, Pleasant Township Fire and EMS, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ed’s Towing, and B&B Towing.