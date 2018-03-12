Troopers seek witnesses to serious crash on Sunday

by

The Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a serious injury crash that occurred at 10:05 pm on March 11, 2018 on US 23 near milepost 7 (north of the rest area) in Marion Township.

According to the Patrol, a 2005 Chevrolet Express passenger van driven by Becky L. Porter, 54, of Shelby, Ohio was traveling southbound on US 23 in the left lane. A 2017 Dodge Caravan driven by Dan J. Lydick Jr. 27, of Sterling Heights, Michigan was southbound on US 23 in the left lane.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the Chevrolet was attempting to utilize a median crossover after missing their exit when the Dodge struck the Chevrolet in the rear. Mr. Lydick Jr. suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to OSU Medical Center by MedFlight helicopter. There were a total of 14 occupants that had no life threatening injuries in the Chevrolet. Their ages ranged from 3 years old to 54 years old. They were all transported by EMS to Marion General Hospital.

The Marion Highway Patrol Post is currently wanting to speak to any passerby who may have witnessed this crash. Witnesses are urged to call (740) 383-2181 to provide information.

This crash is remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Marion Township Fire Department, Pleasant Township Fire Department, Fort Morrow EMS, Battle Run EMS, First Consolidated EMS, First Advance EMS, Life Support EMS, Medcare EMS, and MedFlight.