This weekend at the Palace – Chicago tribute concert and movie “Darkest Hour”

The Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) says patrons will have the opportunity to attend two separate events this weekend at the historic Marion Palace Theatre located at 276 W. Center Street in downtown Marion, Ohio.

BRASS TRANSIT, Toronto’s dynamic, crowd-pleasing, studio-tight CHICAGO tribute, delivers a show spanning all the hits from CHICAGO’s golden age, 1969-1976. The group will take the Palace stage on Saturday, March 10 at 8 p.m.

Formed in 2008, the band features eight of Canada’s most talented, accomplished, and award-winning players. With spectacular attention to detail, the group performs CHICAGO’s legendary hits including “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Beginnings,” “Make Me Smile,” “Call On Me,” “Wishing You Were Here,” “Old Days,” “Questions 67 & 68,” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?”

Tickets for BRASS TRANSIT are $18, $24, $28 and may be purchased at the Palace box office located at 276 West Center Street, Downtown Marion, by phone (740) 383-2101 or online www.marionpalace.org.

The theatre will also show the Oscar nominated film, “DARKEST HOUR” on Friday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon’s showing will include open captions. “DARKEST HOUR” tells the dramatic and inspiring story of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. During the early days of World War II, with the fall of France imminent, Britain faces its darkest hour as the threat of invasion looms. Churchill (Academy Award nominee Gary Oldman) must decide whether to negotiate with Adolf Hitler and save the British people at a terrible cost or rally the nation and fight on against incredible odds.

Running time is 2 hours, 5 minutes. “DARKEST HOUR” is rated PG13 for some thematic material. Movie admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

