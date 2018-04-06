2018 Spring hydrant flushing to start

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, April 9 through Friday, April 13, 2018 between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 1 (of 8) Flushing Schedule:

Monday, April 9: Kenton Avenue, Fountain Street, Silver Street, Lee Street, Euclid Avenue, Thompson Street, Scranton Street, Milburn Avenue, Cass Avenue, Niles Street, Senate Street, Edwards Street.

Tuesday, April 10: Toledo Avenue, Meadow Street, Avondale Avenue, Blake Avenue, Kellogg Parkway, Marion Williamsport west of Kellogg Parkway, Hillman Ford Road, Bartram Avenue, Chester Street, Rose Avenue, Monroe Street.

Wednesday, April 11: Silver St, Leader Street, West Center Street, Fahey Street, Commercial Street, Oak Street, Chestnut Street, Owens Street and Canby Court.

Thursday, April 12: West Center Street, Klerx Street, Mary Street, Universal Avenue, Catherine Avenue, West Fairground Street, North Prospect Street, West Mark Street.

Friday, April 13: North Prospect Street, West Center Street, North Main Street, East Center Street and North State Street.

Customers who have questions may call our Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.WTR.AQUA (877.987.2782).

