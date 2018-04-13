2018 Spring Hydrant Flushing – Week 2

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, April 16 through Friday, April 20, 2018 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 2 (of 8) Flushing Schedule:

Monday, April 16: North State Street, Fairview Street, Paula Drive, Libby Lane, Bryant Street, Harrison Street, Elk Street, Park Street, Bellevue Avenue, Narrow Street, Ballentine Avenue.

Tuesday, April 17: Patterson Avenue, East Center Street, Sharpless Court, Dewolf Court, North Vine Street, McWilliams Court and North Greenwood Street, East George Street, East Farming Street.

Wednesday, April 18: East Farming Street, East Mark Street, Adams Street West of North Grand, North Grand Avenue North of RR Tracks, Grant Street, Tyler Street, Polk Street, VanBuren Street, Kentucky Avenue, Jefferson Street north of RR Tracks, Richmond Avenue, Fairwood Avenue, Lynn Drive.

Thursday, April 19: Remainder of Fairpark Addition.

Friday, April 20: East Center Street, Wilson Avenue, John Street, Dix Avenue, Carhart Street, Jefferson Street south of RR Tracks, North Grand Avenue south of the railroad tracks, North Seffner Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, Gebhardt Street, Adams Street east of Lincoln, Barnhart Street, Garfield Street, Midlam Avenue and Benton Place.

Customers who have questions may call Aqua’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.987.2782.

