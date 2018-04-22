2018 Spring Hydrant Flushing – Week 3

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, April 23 through Friday, April 27 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 3 (of 8) Flushing Schedule:

Monday, April 23: Chicago Avenue, East Center Street, Wilson Avenue, Johnson Street, Boone Avenue, Neil Avenue, Franconia Avenue, Madison Avenue, West Center Street, State Route 95 west, Brentwood Drive, Glenwood Drive and Rosewood Drive.

Tuesday, April 24: Bennett Street, Clinton Street, National Drive, Saint Gallen Drive, Western Drive, Swiss Drive, Nye Street, Glad Street, Latourette Street, Fies Avenue and Waterloo Street.

Wednesday, April 25: Davids Street, Bennett Street, Wood Street, Herman Street, Darius Street, Uncapher Avenue, Mound Street, Buckeye Street, Vancouver Drive, Savannah Drive, Rochelle Drive, Catalina Drive, Westlawn Drive, Uncapher Avenue, Henry Street and Oak Grove Avenue.

Thursday, April 26: Congress Street, Woodrow Avenue, Merkle Avenue, Westwood Avenue, Edison Avenue and Sheridan Road.

Friday, April 27: Chatfield Drive, Bellefontaine Avenue, Shellbark Street, Hickory Drive, all of Colonial Acres, Bellefontaine Avenue, Cheney Avenue, Evans Road, Smith Street and Osgood St.

Scott said this is also a good time for customers to check and flush their home water system; they can find tips on home water system maintenance at www.aquaamerica.com/pages/customerservice.aspx.

Customers who have questions may call our Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.987.2782.

