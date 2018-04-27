2018 Spring Hydrant Flushing – Week 4

by

Aqua Ohio’s Marion Division will conduct water main flushing in the Marion County service area Monday, April 30 through Friday, May 4, 2018 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Flushing is an important part of our system’s regular maintenance program. It ensures hydrants and valves are working properly and helps prevent sediment buildup,” said Don Scott, Operations Supervisor for the Marion Division. “Aqua Ohio consistently meets or exceeds all drinking water standards and maintaining the distribution system helps preserve that quality and reliability.”

Scott said that no interruptions in water service will occur as a result of the flushing but customers may notice a drop in water pressure or temporary water discoloration. If possible, customers should refrain from doing laundry to avoid possible staining while the flushing is taking place near their home. If tap water is discolored, allow it to run until clear. Running several cold-water faucets at the same time will help the water clear faster.

Week 4 (of 8) Flushing Schedule:

Monday, April 30: Gill Avenue, Miami Street, Park Boulevard, Darlington Court, Olney Avenue, West Church Street, Blaine Avenue, Lilac Lane, Daffodil Drive and Whitmore Street.

Tuesday, May 1: West Columbia Street, Blaine Avenue, Windsor Street, Marion Avenue, Carner Avenue, Cherry Street, Orchard Street and Girard Avenue. Wednesday, May 2: Pearl Street, West Pleasant Street, Chase Street, South Prospect Street, Lake Street, Waples Avenue and Malo Drive.

Thursday, May 3: Superior Street, Irey Avenue, Cleveland Avenue, South Main Street, South State Street and Delaware Avenue.

Friday, May 4: Delaware Avenue, Executive Drive, Ellen Kay Drive, Community Drive, Fairfax Drive, Crescent Heights Road, Barks Road west of Delaware Avenue, Southland Parkway and Marion Waldo Road.

Customers who have questions may call the Customer Service Center toll-free at 877.987.2782.

