2018 Taste of Culture International Festival is Thursday

The Ohio State University at Marion will host it’s 11th Annual A Taste of Culture International Festival 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. in the Alber Student Center on the Marion campus, Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Admission to A Taste of Culture is free and open to the public. The event hosts a multitude of informational booths, live entertainment, food from around the world, arts and crafts, and short educational discussions, bringing together the customs, traditions, color, and flavor of peoples from diverse ethnicities.

Launched in 2008, 500-700 area residents attend this Ohio State Marion event each year.

Proceeds for A Taste of Culture help fund minority scholarships at Ohio State Marion.

