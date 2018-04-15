Council on Aging offering free memory screening

by

The Marion County Council on Aging is sponsoring a free Memory Screening Day on Thursday, April 19, 2018 beginning at 9:00am. Council on Aging staff will be administering a mini-memory exam which consists of a series of questions and tasks designed to gauge thinking, language, and memory skills.

While this 30 point screening tool is not used as a diagnosis for dementia, it can give a signal of early problems and can be used as an indicator that someone should follow up with a doctor for a full evaluation. Studies have shown that the early diagnosis of dementia makes treatment much more effective.

This free and confidential screening, which takes place a the Council on Aging office, takes approximately 15 to 20 minutes and is by appointment only.

Other information about dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease will also be available to interested participants.

Call the Council on Aging, located at 125 Executive Drive, Suite 102, in Marion, at 740-387-0401 for further information and appointment times.

