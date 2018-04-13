Deadline is Monday for Pearl Roberts Award nominations

by

The Marion Senior Center is now accepting nominations for the twelfth annual Pearl R. Roberts Award, recognizing outstanding community service by a senior citizen. Mrs. Roberts was instrumental in the development of the current Marion Senior Center facility, as well as many other programs and services for Marion area older adults.

Nominees for this award, recognizing the outstanding volunteer commitment of senior citizens, must be a resident of Marion County and at least 55 years of age. The volunteering must have taken place after the age of 55. Married couples will also be given consideration for the award. The 2017 winner of the Pearl R. Roberts Award will be chosen based on demonstrated community involvement and volunteerism.

The Pearl R. Roberts Award will be presented to the winner on Monday, May 14 as a part of Marion County’s Senior Citizen Day Celebration, hosted at the Marion Senior Center.

Nomination forms are now available at the Marion Senior Center, 2375 Harding Highway East, Marion, OH. Deadline for nominations to be submitted is Monday, April 16 by 4:00 pm.

For more information, contact the Marion Senior Center at (740) 387-6100 or send email request for a nomination form to: info@marionseniorcenter.com.

Similar Posts: