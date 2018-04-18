Four injured in four vehicle crash at Barks Road and State Route 4

by

Troopers from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred at approximately 7:58 A.M. on April 18, 2018 at the intersection of State Route 4 and Barks Road in Marion County.

The Patrol said the crash involved a 2004 Honda Civic driven by Paul M. D. Williams, 35, of Marion, a 2005 Mitsubishi Galant driven by Bobbi J. Cooney, 50, of Marion, a 2010 Mini Cooper S driven by Olivia D. Lindsay, 17, of Marion, a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Ermitano A. Olivos-Falla, 65, of Marion, a 2012 Kia Forte driven by Macie L. Gross, 16, of Marion, and a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Austin D. Rittenhouse, 25, of Woodstock.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. Williams was traveling southbound on State Route 4 approaching the intersection of Barks Road. Ms. Cooney was traveling westbound on Barks Road approaching the intersection of State Route 4. Ms. Lindsay, Mr. Olivos-Falla, and Ms. Gross were traveling eastbound on Barks Road approaching the intersection of State Route 4. Mr. Rittenhouse was stopped on State Route 4 facing north at the Barks Road intersection. Mr. Williams drove left of center, failed to stop at the red light, struck the Mitsubishi and Mini Cooper. The Mitsubishi spun, traveled left of center, struck the Ford, traveled off the north side of Barks Rd. and struck a guy wire. The Kia was struck by debris from the Mitsubishi. The Dodge was struck by debris from the Honda and Mini Cooper.

According to the Patrol, Mr. Williams was transported to Marion General Hospital by Pleasant Township Fire Department with non-life threatening injuries. His passenger Imani M. Williams was transported to Marion General Hospital by Marion City Fire Department with non-life threatening injuries. Ms. Lindsay was transported to Marion General Hospital by Marion Township Fire Department, and then flown to Grant Hospital by MedFlight with serious injuries. Mr. Olivos-Falla was transported to Marion General Hospital by Marion Township Fire Department with non-life threatening injuries.

Ms. Cooney and her two month old passenger did not sustain any injuries. Ms. Gross and Mr. Rittenhouse did not sustain any injuries.

The State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion Police Department, Marion Township Fire Department, Marion City Fire Department, Pleasant Township Fire Department and ODOT.

The crash remains under investigation.

