You are here: Home / News / Knighting ceremony by Queen Elizabeth part of 2018 Time Travellers’ Faire

Knighting ceremony by Queen Elizabeth part of 2018 Time Travellers’ Faire

April 8, 2018 by

Time Travellers’ FaireHave you ever wished you could be a princess? Or a knight? The Marion County Historical Society wants to grant your wish.

Queen Elizabeth I, from the Ohio Renaissance Festival, will conduct a knighting ceremony at the Time Travellers’ Faire on Saturday, April 21st at Tri-Rivers Career Center from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

In addition to her Majesty, there will be vintage time machines and mechanical mysteries, Scottish dancers, historical re-enactors, and much more. Enjoy demonstrations of historical crafts, watch a pirate sword fight, enjoy dancing, play Civil War era games, joust in the hall, indulge in a Victorian tea, or be a part of the costume parade.

Guests are welcome to come in costume, dressing from any time in the past, any place in the future, or anywhere in their imaginations.

You are invited to join the Marion County Historical Society at Tri-Rivers Career Center in Marion on April 21, 2018, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Tickets are $5 at the door.

For more information, call the Marion County Historical Society at (740) 387-4255.

Similar Posts:

Story filed under: , ,
About Marion Online News

Marion Online is owned and operated by the (somewhat) fine people at Neighborhood Image, a local website design and hosting company. We know, a locally owned media company, it's crazy. To send us information, click on Contact Us in the menu.