Local League of Women Voters hosting forum on Reformatory for Women

League of Women Voters Marion will host a Community Forum Informational Meeting for the public entitled “What’s Happening at the Ohio Reformatory for Women?” on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the United Way Conference Room, 125 Executive Drive in Marion.

Guest speakers will be Deb Bacon, ORW School Counselor and Vicki Radebaugh, ORW Correctional Program Specialist. Topics addressed will include ORW’s educational opportunities, substance abuse and mental health services. Additionally League members hope that the speakers will also address how ORW is making efforts to keep mothers and their children together during incarceration periods.

League of Women Voters, which has been active in the Marion area since 1950, is best known for the unbiased information it provides the public on political issues and candidates at election times. The group is politically nonpartisan and encourages informed and active participation in government at all levels—local, state and national.

Membership in the League is open to all women and men who are of voting age. For information on becoming a member, contact Sandra Novatny, 740-389-1681.

