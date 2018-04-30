Marion man killed in single car crash in Bucyrus

by

The Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred at approximately 1:22pm on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Bucyrus on North Sandusky Avenue, just south of U.S. 30.

According to the Patrol, the driver, Travis E. Blakeman, 37, of Marion, was traveling southbound on Sandusky Avenue while operating a 2008 Honda Civic. The Patrol said that Blakeman drove off the right side of the road and struck a parked vehicle in the rear end.

Upon arrival, Troopers said they found Blakeman unresponsive and started to render first aid. Life Support EMS arrived at the scene and transported Blakeman to Bucyrus Community Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased by the Crawford County Coroner, Dr. Chris Johnson.

The crash remains under investigation. The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Bucyrus City Police Department, Bucyrus City Fire Department, and Life Support Team EMS.

