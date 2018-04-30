“One Night In Memphis” to feature Presley, Perkins, Lewis, and Cash tributes at Palace Theatre

by

It will be a memorable night of rockabilly, country, gospel, and pure 1950’s rock and roll at the historic Marion Palace Theatre on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 8 p.m. when One Night in Memphis takes the stage. The show takes audiences back to one night in 1956, when four of the biggest names in early rock and roll – Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash – gathered together for an impromptu jam session at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis.

Featuring acclaimed national talent with an uncanny sound, look, and feel of the original legends, concert-goers will see and hear Carl Perkins performing hits like “Honey Don’t,” “Brown-Eyed Handsome Man,” and “Blue Suede Shoes.” Jerry Lee Lewis’ set includes “High School Confidential,” “Breathless,” “Whole Lotta Shaking Goin’ On,” and “Great Balls of Fire.” Johnny Cash performs smash hits like “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line.” Elvis will close out the night with his electrifying hits like “Shake, Rattle & Roll,” “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Don’t be Cruel” and “Hound Dog.”

Tickets to experience One Night in Memphis at the Marion Palace Theatre are $20, $25, and $30. Seating is reserved. One Night in Memphis is funded by Ohio Arts Council. Media sponsor Buckeye Country 94.3

Non-member fees ($1 per ticket) apply to all performance tickets. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.

