Over 500 Ohio law enforcement agencies, including those in Marion, implementing standards to improve community-police relations

More than 500 agencies – employing 82 percent of Ohio’s law enforcement officers – are in the process of implementing Ohio’s first-ever statewide standards on use of force, including deadly force, and hiring and recruitment according to a report issued today by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS).

“This report demonstrates that the overwhelming majority of law enforcement agencies are committed to implementing the standards,” said Karhlton Moore, OCJS Executive Director. “The Collaborative process is working for agencies and as a result, our communities are better served.”

Additionally, 82 percent of Ohio’s population, including all 88 Ohio counties, is served by an agency engaged in the certification process.

The reports shows that Marion County Sheriff’s Office has attained Group 1 certification and is in process on Group 2. The Marion Police Department is listed as being in process in both Group 1 and Group 2.

The standards were developed by a diverse group of Ohioans from law enforcement and community leaders as part of Ohio Governor John R. Kasich’s efforts to improve community and police relations. The Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board is co-chaired by John Born, Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and former state Senator Nina Turner. The Ohio Collaborative is charged with creating statewide standards for law enforcement agencies. The state partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s law enforcement agencies.

To view the 2018 Law Enforcement Certification Public Report, which also lists agencies not participating in the certificating process, please visit www.ocjs.ohio.gov/ohiocollaborative/

