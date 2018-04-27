“Paul, Apostle of Christ” playing at Marion Palace Theatre

by

The Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) is pleased to announce the historical drama “Paul, Apostle of Christ” will play at the historic Marion Palace Theatre on Friday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m. with open captions, and Sunday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.

Affirm Films provides the following synopsis.

“Paul, Apostle of Christ” is the story of two men. Luke, as a friend and physician, risks his life when he ventures into the city of Rome to visit Paul, who is held captive in Nero’s darkest, bleakest prison cell. But Nero is determined to rid Rome of Christians, and does not flinch from executing them in the grisliest ways possible. Before Paul’s death sentence can be enacted, Luke resolves to write another book, one that details the beginnings of “The Way” and the birth of what will come to be known as the church. Bound in chains, Paul’s struggle is internal. He has survived so much—floggings, shipwreck, starvation, stoning, hunger and thirst, cold and exposure—yet as he waits for his appointment with death, he is haunted by the shadows of his past misdeeds. Stars Jim Caviezel, James Faulkner, and Olivier Martinez.

This film is Rated PG-13 for some violent content and disturbing images and runs 1 hour, 48 minutes.

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.

Similar Posts: