Recommended gun law changes introduced at Ohio Statehouse

Ohio would get a “red flag” law and other bipartisan gun law changes embraced by Republican Gov. John Kasich under a bill introduced at the Statehouse on Thursday.

State Rep. Michael Henne, a Dayton-area Republican, introduced legislation containing six changes Kasich recommended last month to Ohio gun and background check laws. The second-term governor pitched it as a palatable package to policymakers of both parties.

Kasich’s recommended changes included a so-called “red flag” law that would enable family members, guardians or police to ask judges to temporarily strip gun rights from people who show warning signs of violence through a new gun violence restraining order. Several other states have embraced such laws.

Additional recommendations that Henne said are included in the bill are: forcing stricter compliance with deadlines and penalties around entering data into the national background check system; prohibiting those under domestic violence protection orders from buying or possessing firearms; and clarifying Ohio’s prohibition on so-called “strawman” third-party gun purchases.

“I’ve vetted this with my friends who are strong gun-rights, 2nd amendment people and they don’t have any problem with these issues,” Henne said. “No one should have any objections to this. This is just sensible stuff.”

The proposals emerged from a politically diverse advisory panel that Kasich assembled after Las Vegas saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in October. He accelerated the group’s work after 17 died in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14.

