Untold true story of “Chappaquiddick” playing at the Marion Palace Theatre

by

The Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) is pleased to announce the historical drama “Chappaquiddick” will play at the historic Marion Palace Theatre on Friday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m. with open captions, and Sunday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.

Chappaquiddick recounts the tragic events of the 1969 car accident involving U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy and a young, female campaign worker who died at the scene. Kennedy left the scene of the accident and didn’t alert authorities for ten hours.

What happens over the ensuing days, reveals how one of the most powerful and influential political family dynasties in U.S. history orchestrated the truth behind the death of Mary Jo Kopechne. The Kennedy’s efforts to run damage control, manage the story in the press, and preserve the family’s legacy is an extraordinary story of the powerful and the untouchable.

This film is rated PG-13 for thematic material, disturbing images, some strong language, and historical smoking and runs 1 hour, 46 minutes.

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.

Similar Posts: