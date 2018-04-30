Women’s Business Council to explore local non-profits, make donation at May luncheon

by

You are invited to join the members of Marion Women’s Business Council for a luncheon featuring a special $500 charity opportunity. The event will be held Monday, May 14, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in The Guthery Room at Maynard Hall on the OSUM-MTC Campus, 1461 Mt. Vernon Avenue.

At each table, attendees will have two minutes to tell about their favorite local charity and why they believe that non-profit is the most deserving. Each table will then vote and submit a nomination into the overall drawing. Once all tables have submitted their nomination, a nonprofit will randomly be selected as the recipient of a $500 donation from Marion Women’s Business Council.

This is a great opportunity to network and share the mission and needs of your chosen non-profit with others, as well as learn about additional charities in the Marion area you may not be familiar with. Members should come prepared to talk about their chosen charitable organization, which must be a local 501c3, and cannot be a pass-through organization.

Reservations for this event must be received by Tuesday, May 8. They can be made by sending an email to mrn.wbc@gmail.com or by calling Sherry Goodman, Membership Co-Chair, at 740-751-6950. Lunch events are $13 per lunch, and guests are welcome with an RSVP.

The Marion Women’s Business Council’s mission is to inspire women to reach their full potential through mentoring, networking, education, and recognition. WBC luncheons are held the second Monday of each month, September through May. Anyone interested in joining may visit www.WomensBusinessCouncil.com for a membership application and a complete program schedule. Those interested in joining are also encouraged to attend a luncheon to find out more.

