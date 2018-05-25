165 students receive scholarships through Marion Community Foundation, $385,000 awarded

From a single $1,000 scholarship to 165 recipients of awards totaling $385,000, Marion Community Foundation’s scholarship program has come a long way in 20 years. And, the scholarship program continues to grow.
“We have come a long way since 1999 and there are good reasons for that,” said Dean Jacob, President and CEO.
The total awards for Marion Community Foundation’s 2018 scholarships grew nearly $100,000 since last year – from $291,000 to $385,000 – and the increase in funds has allowed an increase in the number of recipients – 25 more than in 2017. Jacob attributes the increases to three specific things – new funds, adjustments to the Foundation’s investment and spending policies, and investment returns.
“The members of Marion Community Foundation’s Board of Directors are very committed to our mission to serve the Marion community and have made some very intentional adjustments to how our investments are managed which have resulted in positive, fiscally responsible outcomes – most notably more money available for scholarship awards.”
The 2018 award recipients include 98 graduating seniors and 69 Marion area college students representing 40 schools, colleges, and universities.
Scholarship program coordinator Julie Prettyman described the selection process as competitive and challenging.
“Most of our scholarships are criteria-based, rather than merit-based; so, extracurricular school and community involvement is, in most cases, just as important as academic achievement,” she said. “We do this to honor our donors’ intentions and award the scholarships according to the criteria they created.”
A signature award of Marion Community Foundation’s Scholarship Program – the Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarships – annually provides four-year renewable scholarships to outstanding local students. In 2018, four individuals are being recognized with these multi-year awards; they include: Mitchell Block, Camryn Craig, Brenna Dawson, and Jacob Nelson. Each of these students’ awards are renewable for an additional three years provided they continue to meet the scholarship’s criteria.
“These multi-year, renewable scholarships would not be possible without the forward-thinking generosity of Robert and Dorothy Wopat,” said Jacob. “Their life story is one of truly giving and believing in Marion. They, like our scholarship recipients, are MarionMade!”
The Wopat scholarships were created in 2010 by a substantial gift from the late Robert M. and Dorothy C. Wopat. In 2008, just in time for the Foundation’s 10th anniversary, the Wopats donated $6 million to a scholarship fund, which continues to provide substantial awards for area students — $142,000 this year.
Several new scholarship funds joined the Marion Community Foundation Scholarship Program this year. They include: William & Martha Buckingham Scholarship, Collier Scholarship, Bill & Joan Cones Scholarship, Alex Cooper Memorial Scholarship, Elgin Alumni Association Scholarship, Donna M. Flach Memorial Scholarship, Eric Foos Memorial Scholarship, Kathy & Malcolm Goodman Scholarship, Harris Scholarship, Cheryl Oehler Memorial Scholarship, Jacob & Kevin Pfeiffer Memorial Scholarship, John T. & Lois Schmidt Scholarship, and the Marion Women’s Business Council Scholarship.
The 2018 Marion Community Foundation Scholarship Selection Committee consisted of Kathy Goodman (chair), Larry Geissler, Sue Jacob, Ruth Johnston, Megan Queen, Kevin Smith, Chuck Speelman, and Nikki Workman. This group coordinated the selection committees of the various scholarship funds, reviewed all of the applications, and provided recommendations to Marion Community Foundation’s Board of Directors.
“We encourage the creation of new scholarship funds, which establish a lasting legacy for both the donor and future recipients. Creating a scholarship fund is easy and you certainly don’t have to be a millionaire to start one,” said Jacob. “Scholarship funds can be tailored to the donor’s wishes and interests.”
Marion Community Foundation is a charitable organization which supports Marion area nonprofit organizations and local students with grants and scholarships from its 275+ endowed funds. Established in 1998, the Foundation has, in that time, awarded more than $14 million in community support. Its offices are located inside the historic Stengel-True Museum at 504 S. State St. in Marion. Office hours are weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Information is available by calling 740-387-9704 or online at www.MarionCommunityFoundation.org.
The 2018 Marion Community Foundation Scholarship recipients and their award(s) are as follows:
Elgin High School
Seniors
McKinsey Clark – Ted & Elaine Mitchell Scholarship
Nole Criswell – John T. & Lois Schmidt Scholarship
Joshua Farson – David K. Rogers Memorial Scholarship
Rebecca Fuller – Harris Scholarship and Everett Family Scholarship
Amy Hafer – Harris Scholarship, John & Jackie Watkins Scholarship, and Stormy Ray Cushing Scholarship
Harrison Metcalf – Vera O. McDanel Scholarship
Cynthia Schneider – Marion Rotary Club Robert C. Dowd Scholarship and Mary Ellen Withrow Scholarship
Hannah Shanaberger – Elgin Alumni Association Scholarship
Graduates
Kain Anderson — Cheryl Oehler Memorial Scholarship, Jeannette Turner Memorial Scholarship, and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Brianna Appelfeller — Rubcich Family Scholarship Non-Endowed Fund
Meridith Cocherl — Daniel B. Stover Memorial Scholarship
Cade Field — Charles L. Hastings Memorial Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Jacob Lee – Charles E. Orcena Scholarship
Chelsea Pertuset — Marge Sorreles Davies Memorial Scholarship
Andrew Trihaft — Harris Scholarship
Bethany Trihaft — Harris Scholarship
William Trihaft — Eddie Shelton Agricultural Scholarship and Harris Scholarship
Kadi Vermillion — Elgin Alumni Association Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Marion Harding High School
Seniors
Maya Bisignano — Kathy & Malcolm Goodman Scholarship, Alex Scholarship, Beatrice Prior Memorial Scholarship, and Joe Petrich & Al Beach Memorial Scholarship
Autumn Brammer — Philip Leedom Memorial Scholarship
Emilee Cox — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Camryn Craig — Isabel Freer Memorial Scholarship, Marion Rotary Club Scholarship, and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Paige Cross — Helen E. Evans Scholarship
Colton Hoffman — Marion Rotary Club Warren G. Harding Scholarship
Shayna Houdashelt — Beatrice Prior Memorial Scholarship, Carol S. Geissler Memorial Scholarship, and Dr. James S. & Mary Gray Greetham Memorial Scholarship
Abbigail Jackson — Kory Kirkpatrick Memorial Scholarship
Kylie Kumalaa — Dr. Sarah Kulkofsky Memorial Scholarship
Katlyn Large — Beatrice Prior Memorial Scholarship, Dr. James S. & Mary Gray Greetham Memorial Scholarship, Marion Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship, and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Julia Martin — Art & Anne Huggler Memorial Scholarship, Beatrice Prior Memorial Scholarship, Bergmann Family Scholarship, Herbert & Jane Tillett Scholarship, and Taft Middle School Music Dept Scholarship
Tahvean Mason — Paul Pezley Baseball Scholarship
Hope Meddings — Rocco Nicolosi Memorial Scholarship
Jacob Nelson — Marion Rotary Club Ralph W. Howard Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Brittany O’Shell — William & Martha Buckingham Scholarship, Beatrice Prior Memorial Scholarship, and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Brittany Riley-Dunn — Cornell/Goodman Scholarship
Peter Rollins — Kenny Martin Memorial Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Taytum Ryan — Marion Area Auxiliary Scholarship
Clayton Sloan — Gene Jerew Memorial Scholarship
Taylor Sprinkle — Mandy Kruder Memorial Scholarship
Natalie Steven — Marion Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Marlena Stimson — Marion Rotary Club Catherine Ferguson Scholarship, Beatrice Prior Memorial Scholarship, and Mandy Kruder Memorial Scholarship
Hayley Stiverson — Beulah Mae Williams Scholarship and Clifford & Frances Strine Family Scholarship
Brendan Swihart — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Shylah Tennar — Aris Kasotis Memorial Scholarship
John Thacker — Stewie Family Scholarship
Nathaniel Thacker — Marguerite Marcelin Hastings Memorial Scholarship and Whirlpool/One Energy S.T.E.M. Scholarship
Savion Tyler — Eric Benjamin Foos Memorial Scholarship
Seth Tyler — Donald B. Justice Memorial Scholarship
Zoie Wilson — Stormy Ray Cushing Scholarship
Tanner Wink — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Graduates
Aubrey-Leigh Baker — Three Sisters Nursing Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Jonathan Brazell — Catherine Amelia Thew Brown Scholarship
Olivia Brazell — Louise Kling Scholarship
Shania Butcher – Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Kyle Goings — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Randi Goney — Jeannette White Memorial Scholarship
Tyreece Harris — Clare Cooke Performing Arts Scholarship and Louise Kling Scholarship
Dillon Hoskins — Carol S. Geissler Memorial Scholarship, Jeannette Turner Memorial Scholarship, and Marion Area Auxiliary Scholarship
Jenna Houdashelt — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Zachary Lingo — Gladys & Everett Granger Memorial Scholarship and Kenny Martin Memorial Scholarship
Max Mitchell — Donald B. Justice Memorial Scholarship and Vera O. McDanel Scholarship
Tayler Moore — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Phillip Nicol — Whirlpool Corporation/One Energy S.T.E.M. Scholarship
Brittany Sterritt — Laura Rush & Tom Rosol Nursing Student Scholarship
Sidney Street — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Pleasant High School
Seniors
Ashley Anderson — William & Marjorie Grover Scholarship
Ellie Campbell — Pleasant Local Schools Board of Education Scholarship
Emmerson Davis — Marion Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
James Enders — Andrew Wigton Memorial Scholarship, Marion Rotary Club Wayne Kuhn Scholarship, and Pleasant Academic Boosters Scholarship
Allison Endicott — Eugene and Cecilia Reszczynski Scholarship
Emma Ferris — Helen M. Thew Memorial Scholarship
Jason Joehlin — Helen & Bob Bintz Scholarship, Joe & Peggy Casey Memorial Scholarship, Marion Rotary Club Robert E. Kibbey Scholarship, Pleasant Academic Boosters Scholarship, Sims Family Scholarship, and Whirlpool Corporation/One Energy S.T.E.M. Scholarship
Ava Johnston — Helen M. Thew Memorial Scholarship
Alexis Klaiber — Gary W. Troll Memorial Scholarship
Kalyn Kubbs — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship and Jacob Pfeiffer & Kevin Pfeiffer Memorial Scholarship
Olivia Markley — Marion Elks Lodge No. 32 Scholarship
Allyson McCurdy — Pleasant Local Schools Board of Education Scholarship
Andrea McDonald — Douglas and Elaine Waring Memorial Scholarship
Benjamin Morris — Marion Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship, Roger & Donna Holbrook Scholarship, and Sims Family Scholarship
Tristan Nelson — Marion Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship and Stormy Ray Cushing Scholarship
Joshua Niles — Whirlpool Corporation/One Energy S.T.E.M. Scholarship
Emily Pike — Marion Area Auxiliary Scholarship and Stephanie K. Lust Memorial Scholarship
Emilee Riley — Christopher B. Ream Scholarship and Wayne Hoch Memorial Scholarship
Alex Valentine — Andrew Wigton Memorial Scholarship, Marion Rotary Club R.T. Lewis Scholarship, and Stephanie K. Lust Memorial Scholarship
Brynn Wilson — Marion Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Graduates
Mary Camm — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Drayson Campbell — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Melissa Dean — Vera O. McDanel Scholarship
Heather deJonge — Vera O. McDanel Scholarship
Ashton Johnson — Eugene & Cecilia Reszczynski Scholarship
Gretchen Kieffer — Youth Engaged in Philanthropy Scholarship
James Lee — Ted & Elaine Mitchell Scholarship and Whirlpool Corporation/One Energy S.T.E.M. Scholarship
Valentina Martin — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship and Wopat Scholarship 2017-2020
Kensey McCuller — Wopat Scholarship 2016-2019
Hannah McQuistion — Dr. Shelton & Becky Williams Scholarship
Dawson Pike — Helen M. Thew Memorial Scholarship and Whirlpool Corporation/One Energy S.T.E.M. Scholarship
Abigail Russell — Marion Area Auxiliary Scholarship
Linsie Zhang — Wopat Scholarship 2016-2019
Ridgedale High School
Seniors
Caleb AtLee — Marion Rotary Club Scholarship
Madison Britton — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Franklyn Lofton — Marion Rotary Club W. Hoover Brown Scholarship and Whirlpool Corporation/One Energy S.T.E.M. Scholarship
Kayli Long — Adam Johnston Memorial Scholarship and Eugene & Cecilia Reszczynski Scholarship
Taylor Merritt — Adam Johnston Memorial Scholarship and Marion Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship
Steven Neuenschwander — Stormy Ray Cushing Scholarship
Liam Parsell — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Mitchill Reasoner — Craig Scholarship, Marion Rotary Club George Scantland Scholarship, and Whirlpool Corporation/One Energy S.T.E.M. Scholarship
Graduates
Blake Dennis — Norman Withrow Golf Scholarship
Michaela Fown — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Shelby Rasnick Hensel — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
River Valley High School
Seniors
Mitchell Block — Eula M. Rhoads Scholarship, Marion Rotary Club Harold Hall Scholarship, and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Emily Butz — Caledonia Alumni Association Scholarship
Kamryn Caudill — Marion Rotary Club Scholarship
Seth Clark — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship and Ted & Elaine Mitchell Scholarship
Kimberly Crabtree — Marion Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship
Brenna Dawson — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Gage Fogle — Dr. Shelton & Becky Williams Scholarship
Anthony Harman — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Kylie Lang — Marion Rotary Club Warren Brown Scholarship, Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship, and Stormy Ray Cushing Scholarship
Tess Meddings – A.B. & Hazel Augenstein Scholarship
Emilie Mitchell — Marion Rotary Club Karl W. Schell Scholarship
Alexis Mulvaine — Marion Women’s Business Council Scholarship, Alex Masters Memorial Scholarship, and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Jillian Russell — Alex Cooper Memorial Scholarship and Catherine Amelia Thew Brown Scholarship
Mercedes Smith — Bill & Joan Cones Scholarship
Kinsey Stephens — Brenda Dye Music Boosters Scholarship
Graduates
Manuel Acuna – Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Ashley Awbrey — A.B. & Hazel Augenstein Scholarship
Jax Harville — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Emma Heimlich — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Jennah Jackson — Marion Area Auxiliary Scholarship
Jennifer Kepford — Jeannette Turner Memorial Scholarship
Christina Longo — Catherine Amelia Thew Brown Scholarship
Sarah Longo — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Marina Maynard — A.B. & Hazel Augenstein Scholarship
Avery Meadows — Eula M. Rhoads Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship
Colin Smith – A.B. & Hazel Augenstein Scholarship
Cynthia Smith — Harper-Stuckey MTC Scholarship
Ethan Springer — Community’s Memorial Scholarship honoring Virgil Holman, Ron Holman and Orville “Roy” Hazen and the Vera O. McDanel Scholarship
Evan Springer — Marion Academy of Medicine Scholarship
Joshua Strine — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship and Ted & Elaine Mitchell Scholarship
Natalie Wagner — Helen M. Thew Memorial Scholarship and Marion Area Auxiliary Scholarship
Bellevue High School
Senior: Kayla Klotz – Collier Scholarship
Buckeye Central High School
Senior
Emily Roberts—Marion Elks Lodge No. 32 Scholarship
Graduate
Emma Studer — Collier Scholarship
Bucyrus High School
Kayleigh Seiber — Collier Scholarship
Colonel Crawford High School
Chloe Carman – Collier Scholarship
Kenneth Fernandez – John T. Gordon Memorial Eagle Scout Scholarship
Highland High School
Andrew Cooley – Stormy Ray Cushing Scholarship
North Union High School
Abigail Anderson — Erin Y. James Memorial Scholarship
Madison Wedding — Donna M. Flach Memorial Scholarship
Ridgemont High School
Seniors: Meadow Cromer, Amaya Cummins, Alexis Elliott, Priscilla Howland, Liam Kearns, Lyndon Roof, and Blake Simcox; Graduates: Shaye Creamer, Katelin Furer, Logan Hill, Staci James, Sara McFadden, Grace Richardson, Madison Roehler, Lyndsey Schwartz, Cameron Smith, and Justin Tackett
Upper Sandusky High School
Senior
Kyra Mengerink – Dr. Kathy Dixon Memorial Scholarship
Wynford High School
Senior
Jenna Coffman – Collier Scholarship
Home School
Jake Haffner — Gregory A. Rees Memorial Scholarship
