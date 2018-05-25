165 students receive scholarships through Marion Community Foundation, $385,000 awarded

by

From a single $1,000 scholarship to 165 recipients of awards totaling $385,000, Marion Community Foundation’s scholarship program has come a long way in 20 years. And, the scholarship program continues to grow.

“We have come a long way since 1999 and there are good reasons for that,” said Dean Jacob, President and CEO.

The total awards for Marion Community Foundation’s 2018 scholarships grew nearly $100,000 since last year – from $291,000 to $385,000 – and the increase in funds has allowed an increase in the number of recipients – 25 more than in 2017. Jacob attributes the increases to three specific things – new funds, adjustments to the Foundation’s investment and spending policies, and investment returns.

“The members of Marion Community Foundation’s Board of Directors are very committed to our mission to serve the Marion community and have made some very intentional adjustments to how our investments are managed which have resulted in positive, fiscally responsible outcomes – most notably more money available for scholarship awards.”

The 2018 award recipients include 98 graduating seniors and 69 Marion area college students representing 40 schools, colleges, and universities.

Scholarship program coordinator Julie Prettyman described the selection process as competitive and challenging.

“Most of our scholarships are criteria-based, rather than merit-based; so, extracurricular school and community involvement is, in most cases, just as important as academic achievement,” she said. “We do this to honor our donors’ intentions and award the scholarships according to the criteria they created.”

A signature award of Marion Community Foundation’s Scholarship Program – the Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarships – annually provides four-year renewable scholarships to outstanding local students. In 2018, four individuals are being recognized with these multi-year awards; they include: Mitchell Block, Camryn Craig, Brenna Dawson, and Jacob Nelson. Each of these students’ awards are renewable for an additional three years provided they continue to meet the scholarship’s criteria.

“These multi-year, renewable scholarships would not be possible without the forward-thinking generosity of Robert and Dorothy Wopat,” said Jacob. “Their life story is one of truly giving and believing in Marion. They, like our scholarship recipients, are MarionMade!”

The Wopat scholarships were created in 2010 by a substantial gift from the late Robert M. and Dorothy C. Wopat. In 2008, just in time for the Foundation’s 10th anniversary, the Wopats donated $6 million to a scholarship fund, which continues to provide substantial awards for area students — $142,000 this year.

Several new scholarship funds joined the Marion Community Foundation Scholarship Program this year. They include: William & Martha Buckingham Scholarship, Collier Scholarship, Bill & Joan Cones Scholarship, Alex Cooper Memorial Scholarship, Elgin Alumni Association Scholarship, Donna M. Flach Memorial Scholarship, Eric Foos Memorial Scholarship, Kathy & Malcolm Goodman Scholarship, Harris Scholarship, Cheryl Oehler Memorial Scholarship, Jacob & Kevin Pfeiffer Memorial Scholarship, John T. & Lois Schmidt Scholarship, and the Marion Women’s Business Council Scholarship.

The 2018 Marion Community Foundation Scholarship Selection Committee consisted of Kathy Goodman (chair), Larry Geissler, Sue Jacob, Ruth Johnston, Megan Queen, Kevin Smith, Chuck Speelman, and Nikki Workman. This group coordinated the selection committees of the various scholarship funds, reviewed all of the applications, and provided recommendations to Marion Community Foundation’s Board of Directors.

“We encourage the creation of new scholarship funds, which establish a lasting legacy for both the donor and future recipients. Creating a scholarship fund is easy and you certainly don’t have to be a millionaire to start one,” said Jacob. “Scholarship funds can be tailored to the donor’s wishes and interests.”

Marion Community Foundation is a charitable organization which supports Marion area nonprofit organizations and local students with grants and scholarships from its 275+ endowed funds. Established in 1998, the Foundation has, in that time, awarded more than $14 million in community support. Its offices are located inside the historic Stengel-True Museum at 504 S. State St. in Marion. Office hours are weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Information is available by calling 740-387-9704 or online at www.MarionCommunityFoundation.org.

The 2018 Marion Community Foundation Scholarship recipients and their award(s) are as follows:

Elgin High School

Seniors

McKinsey Clark – Ted & Elaine Mitchell Scholarship

Nole Criswell – John T. & Lois Schmidt Scholarship

Joshua Farson – David K. Rogers Memorial Scholarship

Rebecca Fuller – Harris Scholarship and Everett Family Scholarship

Amy Hafer – Harris Scholarship, John & Jackie Watkins Scholarship, and Stormy Ray Cushing Scholarship

Harrison Metcalf – Vera O. McDanel Scholarship

Cynthia Schneider – Marion Rotary Club Robert C. Dowd Scholarship and Mary Ellen Withrow Scholarship

Hannah Shanaberger – Elgin Alumni Association Scholarship

Graduates

Kain Anderson — Cheryl Oehler Memorial Scholarship, Jeannette Turner Memorial Scholarship, and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Brianna Appelfeller — Rubcich Family Scholarship Non-Endowed Fund

Meridith Cocherl — Daniel B. Stover Memorial Scholarship

Cade Field — Charles L. Hastings Memorial Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Jacob Lee – Charles E. Orcena Scholarship

Chelsea Pertuset — Marge Sorreles Davies Memorial Scholarship

Andrew Trihaft — Harris Scholarship

Bethany Trihaft — Harris Scholarship

William Trihaft — Eddie Shelton Agricultural Scholarship and Harris Scholarship

Kadi Vermillion — Elgin Alumni Association Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Marion Harding High School

Seniors

Maya Bisignano — Kathy & Malcolm Goodman Scholarship, Alex Scholarship, Beatrice Prior Memorial Scholarship, and Joe Petrich & Al Beach Memorial Scholarship

Autumn Brammer — Philip Leedom Memorial Scholarship

Emilee Cox — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Camryn Craig — Isabel Freer Memorial Scholarship, Marion Rotary Club Scholarship, and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Paige Cross — Helen E. Evans Scholarship

Colton Hoffman — Marion Rotary Club Warren G. Harding Scholarship

Shayna Houdashelt — Beatrice Prior Memorial Scholarship, Carol S. Geissler Memorial Scholarship, and Dr. James S. & Mary Gray Greetham Memorial Scholarship

Abbigail Jackson — Kory Kirkpatrick Memorial Scholarship

Kylie Kumalaa — Dr. Sarah Kulkofsky Memorial Scholarship

Katlyn Large — Beatrice Prior Memorial Scholarship, Dr. James S. & Mary Gray Greetham Memorial Scholarship, Marion Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship, and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Julia Martin — Art & Anne Huggler Memorial Scholarship, Beatrice Prior Memorial Scholarship, Bergmann Family Scholarship, Herbert & Jane Tillett Scholarship, and Taft Middle School Music Dept Scholarship

Tahvean Mason — Paul Pezley Baseball Scholarship

Hope Meddings — Rocco Nicolosi Memorial Scholarship

Jacob Nelson — Marion Rotary Club Ralph W. Howard Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Brittany O’Shell — William & Martha Buckingham Scholarship, Beatrice Prior Memorial Scholarship, and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Brittany Riley-Dunn — Cornell/Goodman Scholarship

Peter Rollins — Kenny Martin Memorial Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Taytum Ryan — Marion Area Auxiliary Scholarship

Clayton Sloan — Gene Jerew Memorial Scholarship

Taylor Sprinkle — Mandy Kruder Memorial Scholarship

Natalie Steven — Marion Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Marlena Stimson — Marion Rotary Club Catherine Ferguson Scholarship, Beatrice Prior Memorial Scholarship, and Mandy Kruder Memorial Scholarship

Hayley Stiverson — Beulah Mae Williams Scholarship and Clifford & Frances Strine Family Scholarship

Brendan Swihart — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Shylah Tennar — Aris Kasotis Memorial Scholarship

John Thacker — Stewie Family Scholarship

Nathaniel Thacker — Marguerite Marcelin Hastings Memorial Scholarship and Whirlpool/One Energy S.T.E.M. Scholarship

Savion Tyler — Eric Benjamin Foos Memorial Scholarship

Seth Tyler — Donald B. Justice Memorial Scholarship

Zoie Wilson — Stormy Ray Cushing Scholarship

Tanner Wink — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Graduates

Aubrey-Leigh Baker — Three Sisters Nursing Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Jonathan Brazell — Catherine Amelia Thew Brown Scholarship

Olivia Brazell — Louise Kling Scholarship

Shania Butcher – Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Kyle Goings — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Randi Goney — Jeannette White Memorial Scholarship

Tyreece Harris — Clare Cooke Performing Arts Scholarship and Louise Kling Scholarship

Dillon Hoskins — Carol S. Geissler Memorial Scholarship, Jeannette Turner Memorial Scholarship, and Marion Area Auxiliary Scholarship

Jenna Houdashelt — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Zachary Lingo — Gladys & Everett Granger Memorial Scholarship and Kenny Martin Memorial Scholarship

Max Mitchell — Donald B. Justice Memorial Scholarship and Vera O. McDanel Scholarship

Tayler Moore — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Phillip Nicol — Whirlpool Corporation/One Energy S.T.E.M. Scholarship

Brittany Sterritt — Laura Rush & Tom Rosol Nursing Student Scholarship

Sidney Street — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Pleasant High School

Seniors

Ashley Anderson — William & Marjorie Grover Scholarship

Ellie Campbell — Pleasant Local Schools Board of Education Scholarship

Emmerson Davis — Marion Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

James Enders — Andrew Wigton Memorial Scholarship, Marion Rotary Club Wayne Kuhn Scholarship, and Pleasant Academic Boosters Scholarship

Allison Endicott — Eugene and Cecilia Reszczynski Scholarship

Emma Ferris — Helen M. Thew Memorial Scholarship

Jason Joehlin — Helen & Bob Bintz Scholarship, Joe & Peggy Casey Memorial Scholarship, Marion Rotary Club Robert E. Kibbey Scholarship, Pleasant Academic Boosters Scholarship, Sims Family Scholarship, and Whirlpool Corporation/One Energy S.T.E.M. Scholarship

Ava Johnston — Helen M. Thew Memorial Scholarship

Alexis Klaiber — Gary W. Troll Memorial Scholarship

Kalyn Kubbs — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship and Jacob Pfeiffer & Kevin Pfeiffer Memorial Scholarship

Olivia Markley — Marion Elks Lodge No. 32 Scholarship

Allyson McCurdy — Pleasant Local Schools Board of Education Scholarship

Andrea McDonald — Douglas and Elaine Waring Memorial Scholarship

Benjamin Morris — Marion Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship, Roger & Donna Holbrook Scholarship, and Sims Family Scholarship

Tristan Nelson — Marion Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship and Stormy Ray Cushing Scholarship

Joshua Niles — Whirlpool Corporation/One Energy S.T.E.M. Scholarship

Emily Pike — Marion Area Auxiliary Scholarship and Stephanie K. Lust Memorial Scholarship

Emilee Riley — Christopher B. Ream Scholarship and Wayne Hoch Memorial Scholarship

Alex Valentine — Andrew Wigton Memorial Scholarship, Marion Rotary Club R.T. Lewis Scholarship, and Stephanie K. Lust Memorial Scholarship

Brynn Wilson — Marion Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Graduates

Mary Camm — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Drayson Campbell — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Melissa Dean — Vera O. McDanel Scholarship

Heather deJonge — Vera O. McDanel Scholarship

Ashton Johnson — Eugene & Cecilia Reszczynski Scholarship

Gretchen Kieffer — Youth Engaged in Philanthropy Scholarship

James Lee — Ted & Elaine Mitchell Scholarship and Whirlpool Corporation/One Energy S.T.E.M. Scholarship

Valentina Martin — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship and Wopat Scholarship 2017-2020

Kensey McCuller — Wopat Scholarship 2016-2019

Hannah McQuistion — Dr. Shelton & Becky Williams Scholarship

Dawson Pike — Helen M. Thew Memorial Scholarship and Whirlpool Corporation/One Energy S.T.E.M. Scholarship

Abigail Russell — Marion Area Auxiliary Scholarship

Linsie Zhang — Wopat Scholarship 2016-2019

Ridgedale High School

Seniors

Caleb AtLee — Marion Rotary Club Scholarship

Madison Britton — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Franklyn Lofton — Marion Rotary Club W. Hoover Brown Scholarship and Whirlpool Corporation/One Energy S.T.E.M. Scholarship

Kayli Long — Adam Johnston Memorial Scholarship and Eugene & Cecilia Reszczynski Scholarship

Taylor Merritt — Adam Johnston Memorial Scholarship and Marion Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship

Steven Neuenschwander — Stormy Ray Cushing Scholarship

Liam Parsell — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Mitchill Reasoner — Craig Scholarship, Marion Rotary Club George Scantland Scholarship, and Whirlpool Corporation/One Energy S.T.E.M. Scholarship

Graduates

Blake Dennis — Norman Withrow Golf Scholarship

Michaela Fown — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Shelby Rasnick Hensel — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

River Valley High School

Seniors

Mitchell Block — Eula M. Rhoads Scholarship, Marion Rotary Club Harold Hall Scholarship, and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Emily Butz — Caledonia Alumni Association Scholarship

Kamryn Caudill — Marion Rotary Club Scholarship

Seth Clark — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship and Ted & Elaine Mitchell Scholarship

Kimberly Crabtree — Marion Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship

Brenna Dawson — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Gage Fogle — Dr. Shelton & Becky Williams Scholarship

Anthony Harman — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Kylie Lang — Marion Rotary Club Warren Brown Scholarship, Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship, and Stormy Ray Cushing Scholarship

Tess Meddings – A.B. & Hazel Augenstein Scholarship

Emilie Mitchell — Marion Rotary Club Karl W. Schell Scholarship

Alexis Mulvaine — Marion Women’s Business Council Scholarship, Alex Masters Memorial Scholarship, and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Jillian Russell — Alex Cooper Memorial Scholarship and Catherine Amelia Thew Brown Scholarship

Mercedes Smith — Bill & Joan Cones Scholarship

Kinsey Stephens — Brenda Dye Music Boosters Scholarship

Graduates

Manuel Acuna – Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Ashley Awbrey — A.B. & Hazel Augenstein Scholarship

Jax Harville — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Emma Heimlich — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Jennah Jackson — Marion Area Auxiliary Scholarship

Jennifer Kepford — Jeannette Turner Memorial Scholarship

Christina Longo — Catherine Amelia Thew Brown Scholarship

Sarah Longo — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Marina Maynard — A.B. & Hazel Augenstein Scholarship

Avery Meadows — Eula M. Rhoads Scholarship and Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship

Colin Smith – A.B. & Hazel Augenstein Scholarship

Cynthia Smith — Harper-Stuckey MTC Scholarship

Ethan Springer — Community’s Memorial Scholarship honoring Virgil Holman, Ron Holman and Orville “Roy” Hazen and the Vera O. McDanel Scholarship

Evan Springer — Marion Academy of Medicine Scholarship

Joshua Strine — Robert M. & Dorothy C. Wopat Scholarship and Ted & Elaine Mitchell Scholarship

Natalie Wagner — Helen M. Thew Memorial Scholarship and Marion Area Auxiliary Scholarship

Bellevue High School

Senior: Kayla Klotz – Collier Scholarship

Buckeye Central High School

Senior

Emily Roberts—Marion Elks Lodge No. 32 Scholarship

Graduate

Emma Studer — Collier Scholarship

Bucyrus High School

Kayleigh Seiber — Collier Scholarship

Colonel Crawford High School

Chloe Carman – Collier Scholarship

Kenneth Fernandez – John T. Gordon Memorial Eagle Scout Scholarship

Highland High School

Andrew Cooley – Stormy Ray Cushing Scholarship

North Union High School

Abigail Anderson — Erin Y. James Memorial Scholarship

Madison Wedding — Donna M. Flach Memorial Scholarship

Ridgemont High School

Seniors: Meadow Cromer, Amaya Cummins, Alexis Elliott, Priscilla Howland, Liam Kearns, Lyndon Roof, and Blake Simcox; Graduates: Shaye Creamer, Katelin Furer, Logan Hill, Staci James, Sara McFadden, Grace Richardson, Madison Roehler, Lyndsey Schwartz, Cameron Smith, and Justin Tackett

Upper Sandusky High School

Senior

Kyra Mengerink – Dr. Kathy Dixon Memorial Scholarship

Wynford High School

Senior

Jenna Coffman – Collier Scholarship

Home School

Jake Haffner — Gregory A. Rees Memorial Scholarship

Similar Posts: